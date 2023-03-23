Elle King can talk her way out of almost anything (details later).

First, let’s talk about this: She’s got a song titled “Tulsa,” and there’s a 100% chance she’s going to perform it for a full house Friday, March 24, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Plenty of music artists have embraced songs with “Tulsa” in the title. The best of the best: “Take Me Back to Tulsa“ was a signature song for Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, who transformed Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music. And “Tulsa Time” became a double-genre hit for Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Eric Clapton.

Meanwhile, King’s Tulsa song is a pioneering piece of work. She’s the first person (as far as anyone knows) to turn Tulsa-spelled-backwards into art.

A sampling of “Tulsa” lyrics:

He went back to Tulsa

Put some miles on that adios Tacoma

And I ain’t talkin’ Oklahoma

’Cause it ain’t what you think

But if you spell it back to front you gonna know what I mean.

It’s a catchy, rocking song about a cheating partner.

“I’m glad people in Tulsa are liking the song because I don’t want anyone to think I am singing anything bad about Tulsa,” said King, whose Cain’s Ballroom tour stop sold out about a month after tickets went on sale. “I am singing about POS’s, really.”

King said the idea for the song came from “very young, very genius” songwriter Ella Langley.

“She had to spell it for me a couple of times,” King said. “I said ‘Is that not a song? No one has written that?’ So we went and wrote the whole song together.”

Fleshing out the rest of the song’s origin story, King said her biggest thing as a songwriter is “don’t write about stuff that you don’t know.”

“I don’t know a lot of things,” she said. “I also know a lot of things. I have had a lot of life experience, so I choose to write about things I know because I know I have to do things like this — like (explain in interviews) why did you write that song or where did it come from?

“And, in my life, the thing I most know about firsthand is really crappy relationships. I’ve been cheated on. Unfortunately, I cheated on one partner one time. I’m never going to do it again because it was so bad. You only touch a hot stove once, right? But I also used to watch a lot of, like, Jerry Springer. I still do, but I turn the volume down because I’m a mother, you know? I watch Maury and I watch Jerry Springer, and I’m like, why is everyone mad at the person your partner cheated on you with? Why aren’t you mad at your partner? So we just laughed, and we were writing about some real-life stuff.”

Tulsa-spelled-backwards isn’t a kind label, but King clarified it was never her intent to put out a song attacking women.

“I mean, Miranda (Lambert) and I broke a record for women,” King said. “I don’t want to take two steps backward.”

King was referring to the Grammy-nominated “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home),” the first all-female duet to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis achieved the feat with “Does He Love You” in 1993.

“So that’s why it was really important for me in the third verse to say ‘I’m not mad at you, babe, but he’s going to do this to you, so might as well learn the words to this song because you’re going to be singing this soon. And he’s your problem now. You deal with him.’ It was important for me to do that because I don’t want to be attacking women. I want to be attacking POS’s that cheat on women.”

King has been opening tour dates with “Tulsa.” She said it’s the perfect opener because it’s such a fun song, but she wonders if she should open with it in Tulsa or move the song to another spot in the show. Her set lists are fluid.

“I never play the same set twice,” she said. “No offense. I’m not attacking people who play the same set every single night. But if you can’t read your audience, what the hell are you doing? You’re just playing music with earplugs in, you know?”

King said she talks to the audience and “reads” the crowd.

“I think a lot of performers are empaths, whether they know it or not,” she said. “Everybody has a spiritual antenna. Some people’s spiritual antennas are stronger than others. I know that I’m an empath. I feel people’s sorrow. I feel people’s energy. I feel people’s anxiety. And I can feel a lull in a set.”

That’s when two microphones come in handy. King has one microphone for the audience and one microphone for the band. An estimated seven out of 10 times, she uses the band microphone to joke with band mates. In the other instances, she is talking to the band to switch up the set list and play whatever song is best needed for the moment.

“I’m not trying to give myself props, but I feel like that’s what a good showman does,” she said. “You read the frigging room and you see how they’re feeling, how they are into it. I also have a lot of tricks in my back pocket that, if we’re losing them, I know how to get them back, you know?”

King said she is 100% proud of her albums, “but the only reason I really have a career is because I know how to put on a live show. I’m not saying every live show is perfect ... but if I could pick one thing I’m proud of that I know I’m good at, it’s how to run a live show. Otherwise, I would have never had this career, you know?”

King’s new album, released in January, is titled “Come Get Your Wife.” Her current tour is the A-Freakin-Men Tour. Did either of those titles make you smile or chuckle?

“Am I a serious artist? Yes. But I am a silly person,” she said. “I pull from everything in my life to make art, and so when it comes to something like the title of my record, somebody said something insensitive and it took me a while to realize that I usually take things that could be painful and I either find a silver lining or I turn them into something artistic. But in that specific case, that’s what I call playing the long game of retaliation, and I enjoy that.”

The title of the tour was taken from the lyrics of a song (“Try Jesus”) on the new album.

“That song came to me at a time when I was kind of trying to redefine my relationship and what my beliefs are in God and kind of sifting through my childhood growing up in a pretty strict Pentecostal family and hiding it for so many years,” she said.

“God is a very big ever-present part of my life, in my own way. It took me becoming a mother to find that. I know I never would have had any of these chances or I don’t think that my life would have changed or opened up as much as it did if I didn’t make so much room for God in my life. The fact that my record came out when it did and sounded like it did and it is doing what it is doing and I’m having some of the best shows ever on my headline tour, it’s only appropriate that we call it the A-Freaking-Men Tour because all of this does feel like a blessing. So as silly and goofy as I am, I am coming from a place of absolute gratitude, which is probably why I feel so safe to be so silly all the time because I’m happy.”

King, the daughter of model London King and “Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider, described herself as a lot of fun. Maybe that’s why she finds trouble. She said she has been in trouble her whole life but has never been arrested, in part because she can talk her way out of predicaments. She talked her way out of handcuffs once.

Details? King was hanging out on a beach with someone whose parents are more famous than hers, and they were smoking something that wasn’t a cigarette (“this was before everything was totally legalized”). When cops approached, King threw what she was smoking into a trash can. The police handcuffed them and put them against a wall. King told her crying companion not to say anything because, hey, I can handle this.

“I said ‘Listen, we weren’t doing nothing, OK?’ And then they were going through my purse and they found a little bit of something and they thought that it was drugs. And I said ‘Come on, man. If that was hard drugs, don’t you think I would be a little bit skinnier?’ And then the cops started laughing, and I heard one of the cops say ‘That’s what I said.’ And I said, ‘Come on, man!’ And all the cops started laughing, and they said ‘We have better things to do’ and they uncuffed us and let us go.”

Insider info: Sometimes touring performers are only interested in talking to the press if they need to move tickets. King took part in a pre-Cain’s Ballroom interview even though her show is sold out.

“Most people are (jerks),” she said. “I’m only a (jerk) 20% of the time. And 80% of the time I’m like a very nurturing, loving, caring good friend. Not partner. I’m an (expletive) to date. But I’m a good mother. I’m a good boss. I’m a caring friend. Then there’s that other 20%, usually after I’ve been drinking. We just never know which way that lady’s gonna end up.”