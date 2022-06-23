Edmond's Greyson Chance releases single from forthcoming album

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Greyson Chance of Edmond released a single (“Palladium,” available now across all streaming platforms) from a forthcoming album of the same name.

Chance’s third studio album will be released this fall on Lowly. Said a news release about the album: “Recorded in Nashville, ‘Palladium’ impeccably captures Chance’s raw, soulful and perfectly pitched vocal prowess, harkening back to the show-stopping energy that initially put the piano prodigy on the map. Matched with his well-crafted, reflective and, at times, melancholic songwriting capabilities, ‘Palladium’ finds Chance arriving at a new stage in his now 10-plus year career.”

Chance will embark on a European tour this summer with confirmed dates in London, Berlin, Madrid and Paris. A U.S. tour is set this fall. For more information, visit GreysonChanceMusic.com.

Chance entered the national spotlight in 2010 after an unforgettable performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” that since has been viewed by over 70 million people on YouTube.

Chance reached over 100 million views online before the age of 16 has made multiple national TV appearances on “The Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Morning America” and “The Today Show,” to name a few.

In 2020, Chance opened up about his struggles with an eating disorder and revealed to People Magazine that he would go 48 to 72 hours at a time without eating. Now recovered, Chance uses his platform to be a resource and champion for others in similar situations and has become a strong advocate for mental health awareness.

In 2017, Chance came out as gay and credits his family for making it a loving experience. Knowing that others within the LGBTQ community do not have as strong of a support system, he’s made alliances with a number of organizations including The Ally Coalition, which supports the LGBTQ community, and the Human Rights Campaign National Gala, among others. Additional charities Chance has collaborated with include Stand Up To Cancer, Make-A-Wish, and Charity: Water.

