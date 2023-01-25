 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Tulsa this summer

  • Updated
Earth, Wind and Fire (copy)

The band Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this summer.

 TOM GILBERT

On June 24, the band will perform hits like "Let's Groove" and "September" to audiences in the casino's The Cove theater, a press release states.

Since 1969, the band has had eight no. 1 hits and have sold over a 100 million albums, the release continues. 

Considered "one of the best-selling artists of all time," the band has released 23 albums with eight of those going double platinum, the release reads. 

They have also won nine Grammy awards including one for Lifetime Achievement and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, the release adds. 

The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now, the release states. 

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

