Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Tulsa this summer

The band Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this summer.

On June 24, the band will perform hits like "Let's Groove" and "September" to audiences in the casino's The Cove theater, a press release states.

Since 1969, the band has had eight no. 1 hits and have sold over a 100 million albums, the release continues.

Considered "one of the best-selling artists of all time," the band has released 23 albums with eight of those going double platinum, the release reads.

They have also won nine Grammy awards including one for Lifetime Achievement and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, the release adds.

The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now, the release states.