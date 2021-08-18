 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dwight Yoakam coming to River Spirit; Cain's Ballroom announces new shows
0 Comments

Dwight Yoakam coming to River Spirit; Cain's Ballroom announces new shows

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dwight Yoakam

Dwight Yoakam (left) is returning to Tulsa for a show at the Cove. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Country music artist Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

Yoakam’s body of work includes 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard with 14 peaking in the top 10.

Tickets are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.

Cain’s Ballroom announced upcoming shows by Randall King, who will return to the historic venue Friday, Oct. 15, the Josh Abbott Band, which will perform Saturday, Oct. 30, and Yung Gravy, who will brings his Back in Business Tour to Cain's on Halloween.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 for the Cain's shows. Tickets start at $18 for the King show, $22 for the Josh Abbott Band and $26.50 for Yung Gravy.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 23

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Oklahoma's Star Trek connections and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Camila Cabello talks overcoming Hollywood pressures to lose weight

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News