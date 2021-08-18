Dwight Yoakam coming to River Spirit; Cain's Ballroom announces new shows

Country music artist Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

Yoakam’s body of work includes 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard with 14 peaking in the top 10.

Tickets are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.

Cain’s Ballroom announced upcoming shows by Randall King, who will return to the historic venue Friday, Oct. 15, the Josh Abbott Band, which will perform Saturday, Oct. 30, and Yung Gravy, who will brings his Back in Business Tour to Cain's on Halloween.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 for the Cain's shows. Tickets start at $18 for the King show, $22 for the Josh Abbott Band and $26.50 for Yung Gravy.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

