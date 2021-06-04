Dwight Twilley at 70: Tulsa music artist has lived his dream

It was love of the Beatles that led to one of the most serendipitous encounters of Twilley’s life. He went to the Boman Twin to see a double feature that included a Beatles film and a forgettable surfer movie. While at the theater, he began talking about the Beatles with Seymour. They became bandmates in Oister, later to be named the Dwight Twilley Band at Cordell’s request.

The Boman Twin wasn’t the site of the first Twilley-Seymour meeting. They lived one block apart. Explained Twilley: “You know how you just casually meet somebody and then you actually really meet them later?”

Seymour and Twilley hit it off so well at the Boman Twin that, after the double feature, they immediately went to Twilley’s house and started recording. They got good enough at it to wonder if anyone in the record business would give their demos a listen.

“We knew we couldn’t afford to go to L.A. or New York,” Twilley said. “We packed up my little ‘58 Chevy station wagon and Memphis was the first place we went.”

They pulled up to historic Sun Records, launching pad for Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

“We knew something about it was known,” Twilley said. “But that’s about it.”