Dust Bowl revisited: Modern artists re-imagine historic Woody Guthrie album

“I hope so,” he said. “I think that he would like that these songs are still living. I haven’t been able to hear any of the other artists’ covers yet, but I’m assuming that some of them also updated some lyrics to make it fit the present moment. I think that’s what he was all about was using songs (in that way). I love that quote of his. ... It’s a folk singer’s job to comfort disturbed people and to disturb comfortable people. I love it and I think that’s a great mantra for any artist to kind of keep in the back of their mind when they are working, you know? Let’s uplift the people that need uplifting and keep those who need to be kept in check, in check.”