Dropkick Murphys release single, shot-in-Okemah video from Woody Guthrie-inspired album

Dropkick Murphys

This photo of the band Dropkick Murphys was taken in front of the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa. Band members are Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals) and Kevin Rheault (bass).

 Courtesy, Dave Stauble

The band Dropkick Murphys released the first single and video from a recorded-in-Tulsa album that will bring Woody Guthrie’s words to life.

The single is “Two 6’s Upside Down” and the album, “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” will be released digitally and on CD Sept. 30 with a special vinyl edition following in November. The album was recorded at Church Studio, a recently renovated studio once owned by homegrown Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell. The album can be pre-ordered here.

The “Two 6’s Upside Down” video, directed by Dave Stauble, shows the band performing the song while gathered around a Guthrie statue in his hometown of Okemah. Footage shot in Okemah is interspersed with scenes of the band debuting the song before enthusiastic European festival crowds this summer.

A news release said the new single is a forlorn gambler’s lament, awash in love and loss, murder and punishment. Said Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey: “‘Two 6’s Upside Down’ is acoustic, but it’s still tough. It’s edgy and these lyrics are menacing. We just wanted to show right out of the gate that even though this album is acoustic, it’s still going to have some fire.”

Dropkick Murphys will perform Nov. 1 at Tulsa Theater while on a tour in support of the album.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

