Dropkick Murphys bringing Woody Guthrie's words to Tulsa Theater

Woody Guthrie has some words for you, and they’ll be delivered by Dropkick Murphys.

In June, the Celtic punk band from Massachusetts announced the group had recorded an acoustic album (“This Machine Still Kills Fascists”) of songs that bring Guthrie’s words to life.

Dropkick Murphys is touring in support of the album and will perform Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Tulsa Theater. It’s fair to say that songs on the set list are coming home. Tulsa Theater is a short walk from the Woody Guthrie Center (Guthrie was born and raised in Okemah), and the album was recorded a few miles away at Church Studio.

The album was released digitally and on CD Sept. 30. A special vinyl edition will be available Nov. 11. It’s not a tribute album or a collection of covers. Instead, the album is a collaborative effort.

An initial news release about the album — unlike anything Dropkick Murphys has done — said the idea has been percolating for more than a decade with Guthrie’s daughter, Nora, curating a collection of her father’s never-published lyrics for the band’s use.

“Nora Guthrie thought her father would’ve got a kick out of us, would’ve liked us, that we were somewhat kindred spirits, so to speak, which to us was a huge honor,” Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey said.

Casey called Guthrie the original punk.

“He went against the grain, he fought the good fight, he spoke up and sang about his beliefs,” Casey said. “I’m motivated by reading what he wrote and am inspired by his courage. One man and a guitar — it’s powerful stuff.”

The album title reflects what Guthrie painted on his guitars in the midst of World War II: “This Machine Kills Fascists.”

While in Oklahoma to make the album, the guys in Dropkick Murphys visited Okemah and walked the streets Guthrie once walked. That had a powerful effect on the band and the creative process behind songs on the album.

“Woody Guthrie wrote songs from the heart and for the common person. He made a point of showing up when it counted most, often performing at fundraisers, benefits and rallies to champion working-class causes and condemn greed, war and unchecked capitalism — all with his guitar in hand,” a news release about the album said.

“This is exactly where Woody Guthrie and Dropkick Murphys intersect. Dropkick Murphys’ entire ethos of family, community, service and action depends upon honest reporting in their music. Like Woody, showing up in real life is what makes their songs so impactful. They just are who they say they are. Whether it’s standing up to Nazi thugs or standing with working men and women on a picket line, showing up is what holds the center in DKM’s world.”

The band covered Guthrie’s “Gonna Be A Blackout Tonight” on a 2003 album, “Blackout.” A few years later, Casey found scribbled lines about Boston in the Guthrie archive. Those words found their way into “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” a track on the 2005 album “The Warrior’s Code.” “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” has since become Dropkick Murphys’ signature song and is played at sporting events around the world.

The new album is a continuation of Dropkick Murphys bringing Guthrie’s words to the masses.

“Today, things need to be said front and center, loud and clear,” Nora Guthrie said in the release. “No time for subtleties, no time for whispered words or guarded statements. When you need a megaphone to say what you mean, and mean what you say, call Dropkick Murphys. I did...”

Dropkick Murphys will release a second album of material based on Guthrie’s lyrics in 2023.

