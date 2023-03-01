Dropkick Murphys is continuing to interpret the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation and will soon release a recorded-in-Tulsa album with Guthrie’s hometown in the title.

“Okemay Rising” will arrive May 12. The 10-track album, which will be available on CD, LP and streaming services worldwide, is a follow-up to 2022’s “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” which had Dropkick Murphys writing original music around previously unpublished Guthrie lyrics. A news release said the band found a common philosophy in the timeless and timely lyrics of the “original punk.”

Said Dropkick Murphys founder and vocalist Ken Casey: “Every night, when the audience is singing along with Woody’s words, his steadfast defense of the working class, and his fight against social injustice and the abuse of political power comes across loud and clear. So as long as Dropkick Murphys are involved, Woody’s message will always be heard.”

“This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” recorded at Church Studio, led to Dropkick Murphys’ first acoustic, reserved-seating theater tour in 2022. The tour included a stop at Tulsa Theater.

“Okemah Rising” is the final acoustic release from the recording sessions in Tulsa. A news release said this era in the band’s history will be captured in a documentary that follows the journey of writing, recording and performing the 20 songs crafted around Guthrie’s never-before-seen lyrics for the two albums.

Highlights of “Okemah Rising” include collaborations with folk punk legends Violent Femmes on “Gotta Get To Peekskill,” country singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt on “Bring It Home” and Bostonian upstart Jesse Ahern (whose forthcoming album will be released on Dropkick Murphys’ Dummy Luck Music label) on “Rippin Up The Boundary Line.”

The album closes with “I’m Shipping Up To Boston – Tulsa Version.” According to the news release, the band reinvents and reinvigorates its most famous Guthrie collaboration acoustically without sacrificing punch, passion, and power.

“Many people never realized that the lyrics for ‘I’m Shipping Up To Boston’ were written by Woody Guthrie, so we felt it important to include the song on this project and give it a proper home among the rest of our collaborations with his lyrics,” Casey said. “We knew we needed to add some twists and turns to make this version special and fitting for this collection, so we gave it the Tulsa treatment.”

Said the news release: As 2023 wears on, Okemah Rising is the best soundtrack we have to the uprising of workers in the modern economy – one that Woody couldn’t have ever dreamed of in his day of industrial labor. Remarkably, Guthrie’s lyrics ring true even today, as we see baristas, internet retail warehouse workers, and medical students fight the billionaire corporate overlords with their efforts to unionize. Nearly three decades in, Dropkick Murphys stand with their audiences and the working class, as they rally around the undying words of Woody Guthrie — their hero, and the original punk.

For more information and for three exclusive Okemah Rising t-shirt designs, go to dropkickmurphys.com.