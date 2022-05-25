Doug Stone performing free show at Hard Rock

Doug Stone, known as a lonesome baritone balladeer in a hard-up-tempo country world, is bringing his hits to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a free show Thursday, May 26 at Track 5, the casino’s country dance hall.

Stone was already past the age of 30 when a Nashville manager paired him with Epic Records to debut in 1990 with the single “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box).” His self-titled debut album also produced “In a Different Light,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

Stone has charted more than 20 country singles with his greatest chart success coming between 1990 and 1995. In this time span, he charted eight No. 1 hits, including “A Jukebox and a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love,” “Addicted to a Dollar” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.”

Following his “Greatest Hits: Vol. 1” compilation in 1994, Stone made his acting debut in the 1995 film “Gordy.” The heartwarming story featured Stone as Luke McAllister, a struggling musician, and featured several of his songs. In 2011, Stone moved on to another movie role in “When the Storm God Rides.”

For more information on Stone, visit DougStone.com.

