Donavon Frankenreiter sets Cain's Ballroom show
Donavon Frankenreiter sets Cain's Ballroom show

  Updated
Donavon Frankenreiter

Donavon Frankenreiter scheduled a 2022 show at Cain's Ballroom. Jeff Daly/Invision/AP

 Jeff Daly

Cain’s Ballroom announced Donavon Frankenreiter, a surfer-turned-music-artist, will perform Feb. 15 with special guest Christina Holmes.

Tickets start at $25, plus fees, and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

