Donavon Frankenreiter sets Cain's Ballroom show

Cain’s Ballroom announced Donavon Frankenreiter, a surfer-turned-music-artist, will perform Feb. 15 with special guest Christina Holmes.
Tickets start at $25, plus fees, and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
