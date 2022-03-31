Dolly Parton wants Kristin Chenoweth to play her in biopic

Dolly Parton may not consider herself qualified for the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, but she does have definite ideas about who should portray her in a planned movie about her life.

Appearing on the "Mr. Nashville Talks" podcast, Parton said she thinks Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth would be the perfect choice for the role.

Parton had been working on a stage musical about her life when the COVID-19 virus put those plans on hold.

The pandemic and resulting shutdown "changed my mind about a whole lot of things," Parton said on the podcast. "I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature. Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we're in talks about that. I love Kristin Chenoweth. She's just absolutely fantastic. We'd probably have to have a little Dolly, a middle Dolly and then the older one."

Parton also had an idea for the actor to portray country singer Porter Wagoner, who helped launch Parton's career through their long-time partnership on records and Wagoner's eponymous syndicated TV show.

"You know who would make a great Porter, though, in all seriousness?" Parton said. "Oh goodness, what’s the guy that does 'Ace Ventura'? Jim Carrey.”

The 76-year-old Parton, who has penned some of country music's most enduring songs, including "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" and "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," recently published a novel, co-written with best-selling author James Patterson, titled "Run, Rose, Run."

The novel, about a young woman's struggles to succeed in the music business, will be followed by an album of songs inspired by the story, and plans are in the works to adapt it for the screen.

