Since Dolly Parton is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, of course she should release a rock album.

Parton’s first album, titled “Rockstar,” has her teaming with legendary artists and some of today’s biggest stars for a 30-song collection which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems.

“Rockstar” is set for a Nov. 17 global release via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a 4-LP set, a 2-CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton said in a news release. “I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

The lead track, the original song “World on Fire,” became available this week to coincide with a world premiere performance at the ACM Awards.

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write,” Parton said. “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Track Listing:

Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

World on Fire

Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

Purple Rain

Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton

I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

We Are The Champions

Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)