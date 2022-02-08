 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dinosaur Jr. coming to Cain's Ballroom
Dinosaur Jr. coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Dinosaur Jr

J Mascis of Dinosaur, Jr., shown during a past Coachella Festival, is bringing the band to Cain's Ballroom. Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Dinosaur Jr. will be joined by guest Ryley Walker for a Sept. 21 show at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

