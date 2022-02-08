Dinosaur Jr. coming to Cain's Ballroom

From staff reports
Dinosaur Jr. will be joined by guest Ryley Walker for a Sept. 21 show at Cain’s Ballroom.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.
