Diamond Rio returning to Hard Rock
Diamond Rio, shown during a 2019 performance at Tulsa's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, is coming back for a Dec. 8 show. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

The country group Diamond Rio is bringing its collection of hits to Hard Rock Live for a Dec. 8 performance inside Tulsa’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 7 at hardrockcasino.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. Also, the Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums and earned five No. 1 singles, three certified platinum albums, five gold albums and 22 top-10 singles.

During a 30-year run, Diamond Rio has had no band member changes. The lineup includes Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards) and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).

For more information on Diamond Rio, visit www.DiamondRio.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

