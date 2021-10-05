Diamond Rio returning to Hard Rock

The country group Diamond Rio is bringing its collection of hits to Hard Rock Live for a Dec. 8 performance inside Tulsa’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 7 at hardrockcasino.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. Also, the Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums and earned five No. 1 singles, three certified platinum albums, five gold albums and 22 top-10 singles.

During a 30-year run, Diamond Rio has had no band member changes. The lineup includes Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards) and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).

For more information on Diamond Rio, visit www.DiamondRio.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.