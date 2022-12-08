Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper bringing tour to TU's Chapman Stadium

Chapman Stadium will rock before the start of the next football season.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue announced U.S. dates for a 2023 world stadium tour, including an Aug. 16 tour stop at Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa’s campus. Alice Cooper is joining Def Leppard and Motley Crue on the tour.

It will be the first major concert at the stadium in 33 years. New Kids on the Block played to a sold-out crowd of 42,000 at Chapman Stadium (then Skelly Stadium) in 1990.

A news release described a Def Leppard-Motley Crue 2022 North American stadium tour as the biggest of the year with 1.3 million tickets sold. The bands will reunite to perform in other countries from February through July and they will return to the U.S. for August stadium shows in Syracuse, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Tulsa; and El Paso, Texas.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience, including some special dates in America,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in the release.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer, and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023,” said a statement from Motley Crue. “Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you.”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at motley.com or defleppard.com, as well as Ticketmaster.

Citi is the official card of the Live Nation-produced tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

Smaller-scale music events have taken place at Chapman Stadium since the New Kids on the Block show in 1990, including concerts that came with the purchase of a ticket to a football game. For instance: Diamond Rio in 1994 and Lee Greenwood in 2022. Blues Traveler performed a $15 general admission show at the stadium in 1998.

Featured video: New virtual reality Omnideck a draw for Tulsa's Aaru Entertainment