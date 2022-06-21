 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dayglow tour coming to Cain's Ballroom

Dayglow

Dayglow, shown during the 2021 Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Dayglow’s People in Motion Tour will make a Sunday, Oct. 30 stop at Cain’s Ballroom with support from Ritt Momney.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 24th at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $29.50, plus fees.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Tributes to Woody Guthrie and Bass Reeves

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

