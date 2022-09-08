David Phelps comes to Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Tulsa Performing Arts headliner David Phelps is coming to celebrate the holidays for his show "David Phelps: Must Be Christmas," on Dec. 16.

Phelps is an Emmy and Dove award-winning artist who gained fame as the tenor in the Gaither Vocal Band. His voice extends more than three octaves. Phelps' 2012 live concert DVD "David Phelps: Classic" debuted on Billboards’ Music Video Chart at No. 1 and since its release has received acclaim from throughout both gospel and secular music genres.