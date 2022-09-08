 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Phelps comes to Tulsa Performing Arts Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Performing Arts headliner David Phelps is coming to celebrate the holidays for his show "David Phelps: Must Be Christmas," on Dec. 16.

Tickets are on sale at https://secure.tulsapac.com/3311.

Phelps is an Emmy and Dove award-winning artist who gained fame as the tenor in the Gaither Vocal Band. His voice extends more than three octaves. Phelps' 2012 live concert DVD "David Phelps: Classic" debuted on Billboards’ Music Video Chart at No. 1 and since its release has received acclaim from throughout both gospel and secular music genres.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Comedian and Netflix star David A. Arnold dead at 54

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert