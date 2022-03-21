 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daughtry, Indigo Girls, Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason coming to Tulsa Theater

  • Updated
  • 0
Daughtry

Daughtry has scheduled a tour stop at Tulsa Theater.

 Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Tulsa Theater announced three upcoming shows, including an Oct. 16 performance by Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason, a May 14 Daughtry tour stop and a May 26 Indigo Girls concert.

Tickets go on sale March 25.

Mason will play the early music of Pink Floyd at his show.

Daughtry will be joined by guest Big Wreck in Tulsa.

For tickets go to tulsatheater.com or call 800-514-3849.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Underwood describes “Ghost Story” as “a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert