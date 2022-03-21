Daughtry, Indigo Girls, Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason coming to Tulsa Theater

Tulsa Theater announced three upcoming shows, including an Oct. 16 performance by Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason, a May 14 Daughtry tour stop and a May 26 Indigo Girls concert.
Tickets go on sale March 25.
Mason will play the early music of Pink Floyd at his show.
Daughtry will be joined by guest Big Wreck in Tulsa.
For tickets go to tulsatheater.com or call 800-514-3849.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.