Darci Lynne cancels ventriloquist show at Hard Rock

Darci Lynne has cancelled her show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for March 10 and 11, 2023 due to unforeseen circumstances.
All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
