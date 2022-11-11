 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darci Lynne cancels ventriloquist show at Hard Rock

  • Updated
  • 0
Darci Lynne Farmer publicity image

Darci Lynne is a regular on stage and television, with a growing presence on social media.

 Courtesy

Darci Lynne has cancelled her show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for March 10 and 11, 2023 due to unforeseen circumstances. 

All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James among celebrities impersonated on Twitter by verified accounts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert