'Croce Plays Croce' tour comes to Tulsa, with songs and stories about father and son

With a special edition of the "Croce Plays Croce" tour comes to Tulsa, fans can expect to hear A.J. Croce performing his own tunes and his father's songs, as well as sharing stories about Jim Croce.

The piano virtuoso is set to perform Feb. 9 at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove. Tickets go on sale Friday at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com for A.J. Croce honoring the 50th anniversary of "You Don’t Mess Around With Jim."

"After more than 25 years making his own musical mark, he began performing some of his dad’s songs live and forming a special show out of it," according to publicity information.

The "Croce Plays Croce" concerts feature A.J. Croce performing his own songs, his father's tunes and covers of songs that influenced them both. He said he loves seeing "the joy it brings audiences" to share those songs as well as stories about Jim Croce.

Before age 21, A.J. Croce toured with B.B. King and Ray Charles. He has co-written songs with Gary Nicholson, Leon Russell and Robert Earl Keen. In three decades he has released 10 studio albums. "By Request" from 2021 was his first album release since the death of his wife, Marlo Croce, after a sudden heart ailment.

