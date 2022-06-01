Cox Business Convention Center hosting World Breaking Classic USA Open Qualifier

Tulsa will be the site of the World Breaking Classic (WBC) USA Open Qualifier 2022 on Saturday, June 4 at Legacy Hall inside Cox Business Convention Center.

As the only 2022 North American WBC world qualifier, the event will crown the WBC USA 2022 champion — a 2on2 duo that will split the $4,000 prize for a trip to the WBC World Final 2022.

The World Breaking Classic USA Open Qualifier 2022 will include Bboys, Bgirls and Bkids competing in 2on2 format. Competitor registration is open to all ages. The event will also feature vendors and art. Concessions will be available. Online competitor registration is available at the event’s And 8 Dance page. Competitors 16 and older are required to pay general admission price. Walk-up competitor registration will be allowed on event day at 3 p.m. and may include individual onsite registrations and pairings.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for final competitor registration and warm-ups. The action kicks off with showcase prelims at 4 p.m., followed by an intermission until the main show begins at 7 p.m. — a live battle elimination format to decide which duo advances to the WBC World Final.

General admission tickets to watch the Tulsa Sports Commission-powerd event are $20. Kids 15-under may attend free of charge.

