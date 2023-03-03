A cover of the Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling” led to a cool conversation between songwriter Jack Tempchin and William Lee Golden.

For those who need an introduction, Golden is a longtime member of the Oak Ridge Boys, managed for decades by Tulsa-based impresario Jim Halsey. Golden is easy to spot in the Oak Ridge Boys' lineup. He’s the one with the epic beard.

Golden is the patriarch of another group, William Lee Golden and the Goldens, a group that counts his harmonizing sons as members.

The Goldens recorded a three-album set that included “Southern Accents,” a collection of songs including “Take It Easy,” “Me And Bobby McGee,” “The Long And Winding Road,” “Stand By Me,” “Jambalaya,” “Long Black Veil,” “Southern Accents,” “Elvira,” “Multi-colored Lady,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Hollywood Nights” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.”

The Eagles recorded “Peaceful Easy Feeling” for their debut album in 1972 and it has become an enduring hit.

After a video for The Golden’s cover was released, the songwriter reached out to acknowledge the new interpretation. As a result, Tempchin and Golden teamed up to discuss the song (which recently celebrated a 50th anniversary), The Eagles and The Goldens.

You can watch and listen to the conversation here.