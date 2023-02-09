Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire formed Shenandoah in 1984 in Alabama with bassist Ralph Ezell, keyboardist Stan Thorn and guitarist Jim Seales. The band is known for hits including “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Ghost in This House,” “Rock My Baby” and “Next to You, Next to Me.” Shenandoah's performance “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” with Alison Krauss won a Country Music Association Award and a Grammy. Shenandoah also won the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.