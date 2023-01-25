Country singer Ashley McBryde will be coming to Tulsa this spring

The country singer Ashley McBryde will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this spring.

On March 8, McBryde will perform songs from her newest album "Lindeville" along with previous hits like the Grammy nominated song "Girl Goin' Nowhere," a press release states.

McBryde is a six-time grammy nominated artist and will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 10, the release continues.

The performance will start at 8 p.m. at the casino's The Cove theater inside Margaritaville, the release states. Tickets are on sale now.