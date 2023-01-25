 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country singer Ashley McBryde will be coming to Tulsa this spring

  • Updated
55th Annual Country Music Awards - Arrivals

The country singer Ashley McBryde will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this spring.  (AP Photo/Ed Rode)

 Ed Rode

The country singer Ashley McBryde will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this spring. 

On March 8, McBryde will perform songs from her newest album "Lindeville" along with previous hits like the Grammy nominated song "Girl Goin' Nowhere," a press release states. 

McBryde is a six-time grammy nominated artist and will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 10, the release continues.

The performance will start at 8 p.m. at the casino's The Cove theater inside Margaritaville, the release states. Tickets are on sale now. 

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

