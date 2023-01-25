Country singer Ashley McBryde sets River Spirit show

Country singer Ashley McBryde will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this spring.
On March 8, McBryde will perform songs from her newest album, "Lindeville," along with previous hits such as the Grammy-nominated song "Girl Goin' Nowhere," a news release states.
McBryde is a six-time Grammy nominee and will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 10.
The performance will start at 8 p.m. at the casino's The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Purchase tickets at riverspirittulsa.com.