Country singer Ashley McBryde sets River Spirit show

  • Updated
55th Annual Country Music Awards - Arrivals

The country singer Ashley McBryde will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this spring. 

 Ed Rode, Associated Press

Country singer Ashley McBryde will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa this spring. 

On March 8, McBryde will perform songs from her newest album, "Lindeville," along with previous hits such as the Grammy-nominated song "Girl Goin' Nowhere," a news release states. 

McBryde is a six-time Grammy nominee and will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 10.

The performance will start at 8 p.m. at the casino's The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Purchase tickets at riverspirittulsa.com

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

