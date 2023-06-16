BOK Center

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will make a BOK Center tour stop Wednesday, Nov. 29. The show will convey the magic of the holiday season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16 at bokcenter.com.

Hard Rock Live

Country music artist Clay Walker will perform Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale June 16.

Dire Straits Legacy will perform Saturday, Sept. 23 at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $24.50 and go on sale June 16.

Dire Straits Legacy draws from hits on six platinum Dire Straits albums, including “Money for Nothing,” “Sultans of Swing,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Walk of Life,” “Brothers in Arms,” “Tunnel of Love” and more.

Alan Clark was Dire Straits’ first keyboardist, Phil Palmer and Danny Cummings recorded “On Every Street,” Mel Collins was on singles “Love Over Gold” and “Twisting by the Pool” and Jack Sonni was on the international bestseller “Brothers in Arms.” All have performed live with the band on multiple global tours.

Other DSL members include revered producer and keyboardist Primiano Di Biase and frontman Marco Caviglia, who is widely regarded as the world’s leading authority on Mark Knopfler’s unique guitar-playing style, according to a news release.

Tickets to Hard Rock shows can be purchased at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

Country music artist Suzy Bogguss will perform a free show July 6 at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock.

The Cove at River Spirit

Country music artist Russell Dickerson will perform Sept. 8 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino. Tickets go on sale June 16.

Tickets to River Spirit events can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Cain’s Ballroom

Cain’s Ballroom announced a San Holo Presents Existential Dance Music show Friday, Jan. 19. Supports acts include Droeloe and OddKidOut.

Tickets ($35, plus fees) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tulsa Theater

Static-X and Sevendust are teaming for an Oct. 24 show at Tulsa Theater. Tickets start at $35.

Steve Trevino is on his America’s Favorite Husband Tour and will perform Nov. 4 at Tulsa Theater.

For tickets to Tulsa Theater events, go to tulsatheater.com.



