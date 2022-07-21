 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country music artists among Oklahoma Stage performers at 2022 Tulsa State Fair

  • Updated
Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott, photographed during the 2021 CMT Music Awards, will be an entertainer at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

 Mark Humphrey

Country music artists Aaron Watson, Dylan Scott, Russell Dickerson and Colt Ford will be among Oklahoma State performers at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair.

The fair is scheduled Sept. 29 through Oct. 9. The opening night entertainment on the Oklahoma Stage will be Resurrection: A Journey Tribute.

Performers on subsequent nights are Ford (Sept. 30), Ohio Players (Oct. 1), La Zenda Nortena (Oct. 2), We the Kingdom (Oct. 3), Dickerson (Oct. 4), Ginuwine (Oct. 5), Scott (Oct. 6), Niko Moon (Oct. 7), Watson (Oct. 8) and La Original Banda El Limon (Oct. 9).

Oklahoma Stage concerts are free with the price of fair admission, but VIP concert tickets can be purchased at tulsastatefair.com.

