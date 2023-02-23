Country music star Brett Young will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on May 5, a news release states.

Young broke out into the country music world in 2016 with his single "Sleep Without You" and went on to acquire seven number one hits and 13 platinum certifications, the release continues.

He is also an American Country Music Award winner and was ASCAP's 2018 Country Song Artist of the Year, the release reads.

The singer has been able to "perfect a new-country mix of sunshine soul and effortless back-porch pop" throughout his career, the release adds.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. in the casino's The Cove theater, the release states. Tickets are on sale now.