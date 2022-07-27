Country artist Travis Tritt returns to Tulsa

Travis Tritt returns to Hard Rock Live to perform on December 3.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale July 29.

The country artist has won numerous awards, including Billboard’s Top New Male Artist, the CMA Horizon Award, and two Grammys.

His mainstream career dates back to 1990 with his debut, “Country Club.” Its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre’s early ‘90s boom, dubbing him as one of the “The Class of ’89,” which includes country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson.

