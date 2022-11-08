Country artist Tracy Lawrence coming to Tulsa

Tracy Lawrence will be performing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on March 24.
Tickets start at $29.50 and are now on sale.
Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and charted 18 No. 1 hits.
To celebrate his three decades of making music, Lawrence released three albums in 2021 that include his new music and many of his career favorites.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
