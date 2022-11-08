 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country artist Tracy Lawrence coming to Tulsa

54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards

Tracy Lawrence (right) and Becca Lawrence, shown arriving at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas, announced he will make a tour stop in Tulsa. 

Tracy Lawrence will be performing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on March 24.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are now on sale.

Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and charted 18 No. 1 hits. 

To celebrate his three decades of making music, Lawrence released three albums in 2021 that include his new music and many of his career favorites.

