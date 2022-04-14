Country artist Jimmie Allen continues to honor family during driven-to-succeed music career

Surging country music artist Jimmie Allen has watched his “Down Home” video only once.

That was enough. And it’s not because he doesn’t like the song.

“It’s probably my favorite song I’ve ever written,” he said.

Allen gave the video a lone view because it gets him in the feels — and there’s a good chance it might hit you in the same place.

If you check out the video, you’ll see it was crafted in loving memory of Allen’s father, James “Big Jim” Allen, who died in 2019.

The video was shot at meaningful locations from Allen’s childhood — on the porch he built with his father, on the baseball diamond where dad taught him how to play ball, on a boat destined for their favorite fishing hole, at a restaurant where they shared meals after going fishing.

“It’s a hard video for me to watch,” Allen said. “I watched it once and I don’t ever plan on watching it again. I can’t do it, man. I’m a softie.”

Allen wanted to the video to be personal. It was shot in black-and-white because he didn’t want anything to distract from the imagery or the lyrics. Among lyrics: “I got a daughter now I wish you would have met. She’s walking now but I know you see every step.”

Allen also sings in “Down Home” that he hopes he is making his father proud. Pops should be proud. Allen, who recently secured his first Grammy nomination, is on his first headlining tour and will perform Thursday, April 21 at The Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

Allen’s Grammy nomination was for best new artist. He was the only country nominee in an all-genre category. He also was nominated for male artist of the year at the 57th ACM Awards, which he co-hosted with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett. He is the reigning CMA new artist of the year.

Big-time stuff? Sure. And it’s easy to be happy for Allen if you know his leap-of-faith story. He left his home state of Delaware with $21 (he invested in an air mattress) and a dream of making it in Nashville.

“In this business and just in life in general, you have got to believe in yourself,” Allen said during a phone interview in advance of his River Spirit show. “At he end of the day, whatever you do with your life, it starts and ends with you.”

Allen was so driven to succeed that, for five cold months, home was whichever parking lot seemed safe. He slept in his Chevy Malibu until he could afford living quarters.

Other than temperature, what’s a bad part of sleeping in a car?

“I didn’t even really think about it,” Allen said.

“My dad was a marine, He taught me a lot of lessons. One of the lessons he taught was just to say to myself, ‘OK, this is what I have to do right now. So I’ve just got to do it.’ I wrote a line in my song ‘Made for These’ ... that said ‘forever isn’t right now,’ and that’s just kind of how I look at everything. I look at obstacles like forever isn’t right. And even good things I look at like forever isn’t right now because it teaches me to really appreciate the good things as well. A lot of times it’s easy to take things for granted because you think it’s going to last forever and it doesn’t.”

Singing about his father in “Down Home,” Allen said, “Every song keeps you right here with me.”

It’s standard operating procedure for Allen to keep family interwoven in his music career, including his name and album names. He was “Jimmy” Allen before switching the spelling to “Jimmie” in memory of a “Betty” grandmother who spelled her name “Bettie.”

Allen’s 2018 debut album, “Mercury Lane,” was named for the street where he was raised. Follow up projects, “Bettie James” and "Bettie James Gold Edition," bore the names of his grandmother and his father. A due-on-June 24 new album, “Tulip Drive,” gets its title from a street where his grandmother lived when she was a child.

"This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences — from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties and the good times,” Allen said in a news release about the album. “A lot of these songs are based off things I went through when I was in later in high school and college, at a place where I was just learning a lot of life lessons from my grandmother. I wanted to honor her by naming this album 'Tulip Drive,' after the street she lived on in Lewes, Delaware.”

You'll see reminders of family when Allen takes the stage in Tulsa. At every performance, he ties one of his grandmother’s scarves (a purple one she wore when fishing) to his belt loop and he always wears a necklace that belonged to his father.

Asked about the headline tour so far, Allen said it's going well.

"There are a lot of markets that I am pretty strong in and have played before and there are markets where I have never headlined before," he said. "Tulsa is one of them, so I told them I wanted to play it. I said 'let’s build this thing out.' Most shows sold out, some shows won’t. So, to me, whether it’s 100 percent sold out or 20 percent or 30 percent, we are going to give the same show and the same energy as if the house is packed."

Allen comes to Tulsa with three songs (“Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To,” “Freedom Was a Highway” with Brad Paisley) that have landed at No. 1 on the country airplay chart. Despite recent milestones, he doesn’t feel like he has “made it” yet.

“I feel like we’re just getting started,” he said. “I feel like I’ve opened a door and I’ve put one foot in and now I’m working on putting another foot in and walking through it. That’s why, for me, every day is a good chance to not only get better as an artist, but as a person. So that way when I’m going through it and I’m in there, I can inspire people with more than music and also who I am as a person.”

