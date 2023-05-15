Former saddle bronc athlete-turned-country music artist Chancey Williams is bringing his signature neo-traditional sound to Tulsa for a 7 p.m. May 17 performance at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.

Representing the western lifestyle and cowboy mentality in its truest form, Williams’ sound and subject matter has found its time in Nashville’s country scene, according to a news release, as demonstrated on his latest album (“One of These Days”) and his Grand Ole Opry debut last month.

“For us, it has been a long journey of playing against what was popular in country music, but we just stayed the course,” Williams told People Magazine when talking about staying true to his music roots. “I always tell the band ‘Don’t worry about whatever any other artist is doing. We have blinders on.’”

Saving Country Music said this about Williams: “If we could wave a magic wand and instantly remake mainstream country music into something much better than what it is today, Chancey Williams and his new album One of These Days would not be a bad wish at all.”

Tickets ($20) for the Tulsa show can be purchased at thevanguardtulsa.com.