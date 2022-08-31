Count Tutu to release debut album on Sept. 3

The wait is finally over: Tulsa band Count Tutu is finally releasing its debut album on Sept. 3.

The band will celebrate with an album release party the same day at Bar 473, 2224 E Admiral Blvd, starting at 7 p.m.

The band will perform music from the new album during two sets, the first at 8 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. Local musicians DJ Lelander, DJ Foxy and Shannon Chambers will also perform.

Artists Trueson Daugherty, Spencer Plumlee and VNICE will sell their artwork during the performances.

Night Light Tulsa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless people, will host a donation drive. They will accept gloves, socks and "hot hands" in preparation for the coming winter.

The event is for ages 21-up and requires a $15 entry fee. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in island wear.

The self-titled album has been completed since 2020, but as the COVID-19 pandemic took over, Count Tutu put the project on the back burner and took a break from music.

"This (album) represents a full-throttle recovery from the pandemic for us," band member Nathan Wright said.

The album was created solely by artists from Oklahoma. It was produced and tracked by Wright and Kendal Osborne, mixed by Michael Tepagnier and mastered by Kevin Lively.

When released, the album will be available on all platforms.