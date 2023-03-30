Count Tutu has been a quintessential part of the Tulsa music scene since forming in 2015.

Led by Nathan Wright and Branjae Jackson, the nine-piece band brings together bass, drums, guitar, horns and striking vocals to form a sound that transcends any one genre. While the band cites Nigerian Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti as its biggest influence, its music is also rooted in R&B, funk and Latin music.

Count Tutu effortlessly juxtaposes lively, dance-friendly music with lyrics rooted in community and social issues — a standout track, “Slammer Song,” takes a poignant, yet sarcastic look at the American criminal justice system — with the goal of raising awareness and bringing people together.

“We’ve written about pharmaceutical companies, we've written about guns, but the topic has shifted toward unity, recently, because there seems to be a really disenfranchising division between people,” Wright said. “I think that probably our biggest political issue right now is a lack of coordination.”

If you have a chance to see Count Tutu perform live, take it. The group has an incredible stage presence, a testament to the talent and passion of each member on stage. In addition to phenomenal vocals, Jackson's choreography — often employing colorful scarves and ribbons as accoutrements — never fails to excite.

The band’s self-titled debut album was released in September and is available on all platforms. Follow Count Tutu on Instagram at @counttutu or on facebook.com/CountTutu.

Tulsa has a vibrant live music scene. Here are 18 local artists to go see Wanda Watson Band: Tulsa native, powerful blues singer will remind you of Janis Joplin Brent Giddens Band: The group with a Red Dirt identity that has also mastered the art of danceable, classic country music Cassie Latshaw: Singer-songwriter prefers living on Tulsa time over Nashville John Fullbright: Grammy-nominated artist is best known for folk, country, Americana sound King Cabbage Brass Band: Tulsa musicians bringing New Orleans sound to Oklahoma LEX: Owasso singer-songwriter makes waves with unique pop sound Jake & The Idols: One of the more in-demand bands in the Tulsa area with loyal fan base Charlie Redd and the Full Flava Kings: Tulsa’s best variety group can play a little bit of everything Count Tutu: Ensemble makes dance-friendly music with lyrics rooted in social issues Jacob Tovar: Get a true feel for Tulsa history with his classic country sound Barrett Lewis Band: Talented band of veteran musicians is a must-see Paul Benjaman Band: Artist draws on Tulsa Sound pioneers, makes each show a unique experience Steph Simon: Rapper, producer and activist creates music with a mission Booker Gillespie Trio: Established jazz band lends velvety touches to any kind of music Seth Lee Jones: Tulsa's true Guitar Man can play, build and repair the instrument Rocket Science: Band offers a blast from the past with '80s rock covers Mark Gibson: Singer-songwriter blends soul, blues and rock 'n' roll Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now