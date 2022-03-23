Conquering the music world: Carly Pearce's career trajectory reflected in Oklahoma performance history

Understatement: The past few years have been rough.

Need a pick-me-up? Watch a captured-on-video moment of Dolly Parton surprising Carly Pearce with good news.

Pearce, the reigning CMA female vocalist of the year and ACM female artist of the year, has risen to the top of her field and is in the midst of a tour that will bring her to Hard Rock Live for a Thursday, March 24 performance.

The girl is on a winning streak, including the aforementioned surprise.

In June of last year, Pearce was sent to a location to film a promo video for Dollywood, Parton’s theme park in Tennessee. Pearce is a former Dollywood employee.

Pearce, answering questions for the video, expressed shock when Parton walked into the room.

Pearce didn’t know it, but she had been “set up.” Pearce was lured to the location so Parton could, face-to-face, extend Grand Ole Opry membership.

Pearce responded by dropping to the floor, putting her hands over her face and bawling like a baby. You may get moist eyes, too, if you watch the video (available on YouTube). It’s powerful stuff.

“That was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Pearce said during a recent phone interview. “I convinced my parents when I was 16 to let me quit high school and start homeschooling because I saw an audition to sing in the country show at Dollywood. Country music has always been my dream to be a part of, and the Opry was obviously such a big goal of mine, so it just felt so full-circle for me and I’m just so honored that she did that for me.”

About the whole bawling-like-a-baby thing: “I’m not really good at this whole, you know, act poised and classy when things happen to you,” Pearce said. “But it really has been my entire lifelong dream for these things to happen, and to see them come to fruition is almost too much for my heart to handle.”

Opry membership plus awards show triumphs plus an acclaimed 2021 album (“29: Written in Stone”) add up to suggest we could be witnessing a Carly-conquered-the-world period of history.

Pearce said the past couple of years have been like a whirlwind. She wishes she could go back in time and say this to her younger self: “Hang on, sister. It’s going to happen.”

In a past Tulsa World interview, Pearce talked about cleaning Airbnbs early in her career to make ends meet. She said she got “passed on by everybody” in the music business.

Pearce’s upward career trajectory since is reflected in her Oklahoma gig history:

She once toured here as a backup singer for actress and singer Lucy Hale of “Pretty Little Liars” fame.

In 2015, she performed at Cain’s Ballroom while on a bill with the Josh Abbott Band.

In 2018, she made her arena debut as a support act for Blake Shelton when he launched a tour at the BOK Center. “Remember her name,” Shelton told the crowd.

In 2019, she co-headlined a tour with Russell Dickerson at Cain’s Ballroom.

Now, she’s solo headlining a larger venue.

“It’s pretty wild just to think about it that way,” she said when reminded of the chain of events. “It’s really hard to even put into words what the last couple of years have meant to me, and I just feel so grateful to see the journey in those kind of ways.”

Doesn’t it feel like the next time you see Pearce it will be in an arena?

“I would be just fine with all of that,” she said.

Following are other selected questions and answers from the interview:

What did the newest album do for you? You had success with previous albums, but it seems like the new album is next level.

“Obviously, my first two albums, I’m very proud of them, but I don’t think they were quite the representation of who I am as an artist as ‘29’ is. I think this album, the way that I just dug deep and kind of humanized myself in a way that maybe fans had never seen before really showed them who I was and they found their stories of struggle and heartache and just life throwing you some lemons at times. I think they found their stories in that.”

There’s an old saying that artists suffer for their art and, unfortunately, there’s some truth in that with the new album. You had just gone through a divorce and you lost your producer and supporter, Michael Busbee, who died of brain cancer in 2019. Maybe art gives you a way to reach out?

“I think we are all going through things and, for me, writing is my therapy and making music is my therapy. I didn’t feel like I could shy away from what had happened to me so I decided to just give it everything I’ve got. Even if people haven’t gone through death and divorce, they’ve gone through something hard.”

For people who might not understand, how did Busbee impact your career?

“Oh, my gosh. A producer is really the person that brings all of your music to life. Busbee wrote ‘Every Little Thing’ with me. He produced my first few albums. So he was such a large part of why I got a chance to even do this on this level. The last song he ever worked on in his career ... was ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ because, to me (it’s) the song I identify as the moment that it all kind of shifted for me. I’m just so grateful to him. I know that he always saw this as what was going to happen for me, but it feels extra special just to know that he can see it all happening for me because he was such a mentor.”

You were touring with Hale in Oklahoma when you fielded a phone call that led to you finally getting a deal?

“I got a phone call (from Busbee) that said ‘Hey, I really want to work with you.’ I said, ‘Hey, you are going to have to offer me a deal in order for me to quit this job that I have,’ because I had been led down so many paths as an artist that led to nothing. He was like, ‘I am telling you right now that I want to do it.’”

You faced a lot of rejection early in your career. Some of those people who bypassed you are probably kicking themselves.

“It’s kind of fun to see people now and they always kind of look at me and say ‘We know. We messed up.’ I love that I don’t have to say a word.”

A dollar from each ticket sold on your tour is going to tornado relief in Kentucky. Since Oklahoma is in Tornado Alley, we can sympathize with that project.

“My home state of Kentucky is so special to me, and I actually have a band member whose wife, her family lives in (one of the tornado-stricken areas). So they were all so devastated by that tornado, and I just really wanted to give back to the community and do something for a good cause.”

In a past interview, you were asked whose career you would like to have, and you said three ladies who come to mind are Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood. It seems like you’re on your way.

“I hope so. This really is all I have ever wanted to do, and it’s just really cool to see people liking what I do.”

Did you get even with the people who set you up for the surprise that Dolly delivered?

“Oh, my gosh. I have definitely told my team they are sneaky, sneaky, and now I don’t trust them because they totally ‘got’ me there. But if they want to do anything like that ever again, I will take it.”

Tulsa World Scene: New Frankoma Pottery to open in Glenpool

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.