Conductor works to craft colorful performances from orchestra

The one time Gerhardt Zimmermann got to meet composer Aaron Copland, the composer asked Zimmermann for some advice.

Which Copland promptly ignored.

“I was going to conduct his ‘Lincoln Portrait’ with the National Symphony on the lawn at the White House,” Zimmermann recalled. “He was going to do the narration for that, and he was also going to conduct Gershwin’s ‘An American in Paris.’

“Before the first rehearsal, he found me in the hallway between the dressing room and the stage,” he said. “He asked if we could talk for a moment, and he wanted us to go into the music director’s piano room for this talk.”

Once there, Copland confessed that he had never conducted “An American in Paris” before, and asked Zimmermann for some help.

“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness,’ because that piece is not easy, and to conduct it with just one rehearsal took a lot of intestinal fortitude,” Zimmermann said. “So I went through the whole score with him, singing the tunes.

“When the rehearsal came, I was sitting in the second row, and when Copland began, the tempo he set was so much slower than I had told him,” he said. “The whole first row of the orchestra, en masse, turned and looked at me, because they knew we had talked. All I could do was shrug my shoulders. It was obvious Mr. Copland walked a little slower than the rest of us.”

Zimmermann returns to Tulsa this weekend to lead the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in its final concert of the season, titled “Mercurial.”

The program includes one of Copland’s best-known works, the suite from the ballet “Appalachian Spring.”

“It’s such a sincere, child-like and in many ways a naïve work, on an emotional level,” Zimmermann said. “I think it is truly one of the greatest works in the literature by an American composer.”

The concert also includes works by two composers that Zimmermann also greatly appreciates: The Hungarian Dances No. 2 by Franz Liszt, and the Symphony No. 4 by Piotr Tchaikovsky.

“I think Tchaikovsky is terribly underrated,” he said. “If were to teach orchestration, I would start with ‘The Nutcracker.’ I think there is lots to learn from that score. Everything is so well worked out, so that you hear everything that is going on, and there is a heartfelt excitement in that.”

It was the range of musical sounds and colors that an orchestra can produce that attracted Zimmermann to a career as a conductor in the first place.

“I grew up in a band environment, and the first time I sat in an orchestra as an undergraduate and heard all these musical colors — how the way a violin bow is placed, and the pressure applied to it can create a different sound — I knew I wanted to be a conductor,” he said. “It was like going from box of 16 crayons to a box with 32 crayons. I always look for ways to bring out more and more color from an orchestra.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bob Dylan Center anticipation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.