Coming to Tulsa: Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours,' greatest hits

For fans of Fleetwood Mac, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform the entire album "Rumours," as well as the classic rock band's greatest hits, at a show in Tulsa.

Tickets for the all-ages show March 9 at the Cox Business Convention Center go on sale Friday starting at $25 plus fees at coxcentertulsa.com.

Over the past 10 years, Black Jacket Symphony has re-created over 40 classic rock performances, with each group of musicians hand-picked based on the album. "No sonic detail is overlooked," according to publicity information.

Video: New virtual reality Omnideck open at Tulsa's Aaru Entertainment