Coming to Tulsa: Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours,' greatest hits

Rumours Grammy win

Fleetwood Mac — Lindsey Buckingham (left), Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie — pose with their Album of the Year Grammy Award for "Rumours" in 1978. The Black Jacket Symphony will perform that album live in its entirety March 9 in Tulsa.

 Richard Drew, Associated Press file

For fans of Fleetwood Mac, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform the entire album "Rumours," as well as the classic rock band's greatest hits, at a show in Tulsa.

Tickets for the all-ages show March 9 at the Cox Business Convention Center go on sale Friday starting at $25 plus fees at coxcentertulsa.com.

Over the past 10 years, Black Jacket Symphony has re-created over 40 classic rock performances, with each group of musicians hand-picked based on the album. "No sonic detail is overlooked," according to publicity information.

