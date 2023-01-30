Combsy performing during quarterly residency at Vanguard

The Vanguard’s quarterly residency will feature Combsy in February.
The residency will begin Thursday, Feb. 2 with Combsy plus Brothers Griiin (members of the Flaming Lips) and DJ Kylie.
Combsy will be joined Feb. 9 by Slow Cozy and Heartwerk, Feb. 16 by Soup and Doc Free and Feb. 23 by Nuns and Sydney Lee.
Other 2023 residencies (music artists TBA) will occur in June, August and November, according to Simon Aleman.
“The goal is to give bands that are truly swinging for the bleachers a platform to work out their live show for touring,” Aleman said. “We did this with Wilderado back in 2018. We held a four-week residency on Wednesday nights. We paired them with different strong locals each week. This is the same model except we are going to do it (four times per year).”
Tickets are $10 at thevanguardtulsa.com.