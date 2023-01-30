 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Combsy performing during quarterly residency at Vanguard

Vanguard

The Vanguard is hosting a quarterly residency for music artists. 

 Tulsa World file

The Vanguard’s quarterly residency will feature Combsy in February.

The residency will begin Thursday, Feb. 2 with Combsy plus Brothers Griiin (members of the Flaming Lips) and DJ Kylie.

Combsy will be joined Feb. 9 by Slow Cozy and Heartwerk, Feb. 16 by Soup and Doc Free and Feb. 23 by Nuns and Sydney Lee.

Other 2023 residencies (music artists TBA) will occur in June, August and November, according to Simon Aleman.

“The goal is to give bands that are truly swinging for the bleachers a platform to work out their live show for touring,” Aleman said. “We did this with Wilderado back in 2018. We held a four-week residency on Wednesday nights. We paired them with different strong locals each week. This is the same model except we are going to do it (four times per year).”

Tickets are $10 at thevanguardtulsa.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

