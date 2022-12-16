 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colter Wall coming to Cain's Ballroom with Vincent Neil Emerson

Colter Wall

A songwriter from western Canada, Colter Wall in 2020 released "Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs," an album to express his reverence for "working cowboy kin."

Colter Wall is bringing his brand of cowboy songs to Cain's Ballroom on Feb. 9 with special guest Vincent Neil Emerson.

Tickets for the all-ages show start at $40 plus fees at etix.com. Go to cainsballroom.com for more information. 

A songwriter from western Canada, Wall in 2020 released "Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs," an album to express his reverence for "working cowboy kin," according to publicity information.

Wall debuted the title track for his third album, which he produced on his own, during an Austin City Limits performance.

"These songs are punchier than I am,” he said of the 10-track album.

After Emerson, a 29-year-old songwriter from east Texas, became friends with Wall, the two have performed together with artists including the Turnpike Troubadours.

"It took a guy from Canada bringing me on tour for people to actually start paying attention," Emerson said in his online biography.

