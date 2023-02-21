Collective Soul will perform July 20 at the concert venue inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Tickets to the Hard Rock Live show start at $39.50 and go on sale Thursday.

Collective Soul's self-titled 1995 album went triple-platinum, with hits including “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know.” The band just released a new album, “Vibrating,” also met with critical acclaim, according to publicity information.

Go to collectivesoul.com to learn more about the band.

For tickets or show information, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

