Cole Swindell, Pecos & The Rooftops coming to Cain's

  • Updated
Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell, photographed during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, is bringing a tour stop to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Cole Swindell announced new dates for his Back Down to the Bar Tour, including a Saturday, Oct. 1 performance at Cain’s Ballroom.

Swindell will be joined by Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $45, plus fees.

Also, Pecos & The Rooftops are returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, Oct. 20 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $19, plus fees.

Sights from 'Highway to Henryetta' music festival with Troy Aikman

Rocklahoma music lineup announced

Rocklahoma music lineup announced

Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, and Jelly Roll will be among performers.

