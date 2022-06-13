Cole Swindell, Pecos & The Rooftops coming to Cain's

Cole Swindell announced new dates for his Back Down to the Bar Tour, including a Saturday, Oct. 1 performance at Cain’s Ballroom.

Swindell will be joined by Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $45, plus fees.

Also, Pecos & The Rooftops are returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, Oct. 20 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $19, plus fees.

