Colbie Caillat performing at Hard Rock

Two-time Grammy-winning artist Colbie Caillat will make her Hard Rock Live debut when she performs June 25 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale April 7.

Caillat has sold more than six million albums sold worldwide. She became a household name following her breakthrough hit “Bubbly,” which remains one of the best-selling digital tracks in history. Her multiplatinum debut album (“COCO”) hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release and her sophomore album, “Breakthrough,” landed at No. 1.

Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5. Riff’s and Amp Bar are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.