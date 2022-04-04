 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colbie Caillat performing at Hard Rock

  • Updated
  • 0
Colbie Caillat

Singer Colbie Caillat, seen at a past Billboard Women in Music event, is coming to Hard Rock Live. 

 Diane Bondareff/Invision for Billboard Magazine/AP

Two-time Grammy-winning artist Colbie Caillat will make her Hard Rock Live debut when she performs June 25 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale April 7.

Caillat has sold more than six million albums sold worldwide. She became a household name following her breakthrough hit “Bubbly,” which remains one of the best-selling digital tracks in history. Her multiplatinum debut album (“COCO”) hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release and her sophomore album, “Breakthrough,” landed at No. 1.

Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5. Riff’s and Amp Bar are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry Styles breaks U.S. Spotify record for most-streamed song in a single day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert