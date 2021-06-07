Cody Johnson sets BOK Center show

Country music artist Cody Johnson announced a Nov. 26 return to Tulsa’s BOK Center and he will be joined by friends, including Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick.
Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, June 11 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.
The COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville recording artist has amassed more than 1.8 billion career streams and his fans (COJO Nation) purchased half a million concert tickets in a calendar year prior to the pandemic. He is known for his explosive live shows and “electrifying” stage presence, according to a news release.