Cody Johnson sets BOK Center show
Cody Johnson sets BOK Center show

Music-Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is returning to Tulsa's BOK Center. This June 4, 2019, file photo shows him performing in Nashville. Sanford Myers/Invision/AP, File

Country music artist Cody Johnson announced a Nov. 26 return to Tulsa’s BOK Center and he will be joined by friends, including Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick.

Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, June 11 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

The COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville recording artist has amassed more than 1.8 billion career streams and his fans (COJO Nation) purchased half a million concert tickets in a calendar year prior to the pandemic. He is known for his explosive live shows and “electrifying” stage presence, according to a news release.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 14

Eating goat (it's good), Dwight Twilley turns 70 and his Tom Petty connection, ZZ Top and Cody Jinks headline inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival and Tulsa Symphony Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at BOK on Sunday.

