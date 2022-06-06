 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cody Johnson returning to BOK Center

Cody Johnson, who performed Nov. 26, 2021, at BOK Center, is coming back in late 2022.

Country music artist Cody Johnson announced new tour dates, including a Saturday, Dec. 3 performance at BOK Center with support from Randy Houser.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 10 at bokcenter.com.

Johnson’s anthem, “‘Til You Can’t,” was recently certified platinum by the RIAA for sales in excess of 1 million. In March, he celebrated his first No. 1 and multi-week No. 1 single at mainstream country radio when “‘Til You Can’t” topped the Mediabase Country Airplay Chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song is the lead single on a new project, “Human: The Double Album.”

Johnson last performed at BOK Center in November.

