Cody Johnson returning to BOK Center

Johnson’s anthem, “‘Til You Can’t,” was recently certified platinum by the RIAA for sales in excess of 1 million. In March, he celebrated his first No. 1 and multi-week No. 1 single at mainstream country radio when “‘Til You Can’t” topped the Mediabase Country Airplay Chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song is the lead single on a new project, “Human: The Double Album.”