Clutch coming to Cain's Ballroom
Clutch coming to Cain's Ballroom

Clutch

Neil Fallon and Clutch will perform at Cain's Ballroom. Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

 Laura Roberts

Clutch is returning to Cain’s Ballrom for a Thursday, May 12 performance and will be joined by The Sword and Nate Bergman.

Tickets start at $35, plus fees, and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, January 21. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

