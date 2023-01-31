Clint Black brings tour to Tulsa with summer show at Hard Rock Live

Country star Clint Black will return to Tulsa with a concert June 9 at the Hard Rock Live.

Tickets to the show, at the concert venue inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday.

After Black's triple-platinum debut, “Killin’ Time,” came “Put Yourself in My Shoes." The Grammy winner has sold more than 20 million records with hits including “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Good Luck,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights.”

For tickets or more information go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

