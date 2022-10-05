Clay Walker to perform at River Spirit Casino

Clay Walker is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove, on Dec. 8.
Tickets are now on sale at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.
With almost 20 million on-demand and video streams for his latest single "Need a Bar Sometimes," Clay Walker was in his twenties when he started releasing a string of smash hits. His self-titled debut album rocketed to platinum status.
