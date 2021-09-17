Clay Walker returning to Oklahoma on heels of new career milestone

Chesnutt and Byrd were the first to land record deals. Walker said his bass player told him lightning never strikes twice in the same place “but I bet you it strikes three times.” Walker’s deal came the following year.

Success was immediate. Five of Walker’s first six singles (“What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make A Living” and “This Woman and This Man”) were No. 1 hits. But Walker never fell into the trap of thinking, hey, this is easy. He saw how hard the promotion people at the record label worked to help him.

“Most people don’t know this,” he said. “They just think a song is good and people like it and it goes to No. 1. That’s just part of it. People have to like it, yes. But you have a team of people fighting for that space on the radio for you and if you ever lose that, that’s when people stop hearing an artist on the radio is when you lose that team. ... It’s not like you lose your talent. You lose your team. And when it happens you quit hearing that artist.”

Walker wants to maximize his talents. He said he has been taking voice lessons for about three years in addition to piano and guitar lessons. He said he doesn’t sound any different, but he can sing longer and has more endurance.