Clay Walker returning to Oklahoma on heels of new career milestone

Back in Clay Walker’s early days of touring, the television on his tour vehicle was used primarily for two things:
Repeat showings of a movie.
“We watched ‘Tombstone’ every night for a year,” Walker said, adding that he knows every line from the movie because it’s his favorite.
And video game competition, specifically John Madden Football.
An Oklahoma story related to that: Walker was on his way to open for Chris LeDoux at the Muskogee Civic Center in the mid-1990s. His vehicle rolled to a stop at the Walmart in Pryor because he needed video game equipment. Instead of sending someone from his delegation, he walked inside himself.
“Well, you know, I was picking my controller,” he said. “That’s kind of personal.”
Walker appreciated that the Walmart employee who checked him out didn’t cause a commotion by alerting everyone to his presence, so he rewarded the employee with some signed merchandise. Dawn Woody still has her autographed shirt from that day.
It’s funny, the things you remember versus the things you don’t. Walker remembers the Walmart pit stop — and here’s another memory from that trip: Walker was a big fan of LeDoux, who had a son named Clay. Before the show, Walker and Clay drafted partners for a football scrum across the street from the Muskogee Civic Center.
“I was a pretty good football player in high school and, anyway, we played two-man football and they beat us by a touchdown and I was so upset,” Walker said.
Biggest hit of the day? Maybe this one.
“I remember coming off the bus and my road manager was right in front of me,” Walker said. “He didn’t know I was walking down behind him. He walked off the bus and he used his foot to close the door. He didn’t look back. I looked up and there was a door right in my face. I’m surprised it didn’t knock me completely out.”
Meanwhile, Walker’s greatest hits — 31 Billboard chart singles — are part of the soundtrack of your life. He’ll revisit some of them when he returns to Oklahoma for a Thursday, Sept. 23 performance at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
“I have always loved Tulsa,” Walker said “I used to play Tulsa City Limits back in the day. That was the big one. That was the gig every artist from Texas wanted to get. They wanted to play Tulsa City Limits. It doesn’t even exist anymore, but it was a great time. Tulsa, to me, might as well have been Texas. It didn’t look any different than all my friends I grew up around.”
Walker is returning to Tulsa on the heels of a recent triumph. His new album (“Texas to Tennessee”) zipped to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart in August. The news shocked and pleased Walker. His body of work includes many No. 1 songs, but his first No. 1 album came 28 years after he released a debut album. Thoughts?
“There is a faction of people out there that really love the history and are passionate about country music and they love the sound of something that is country,” Walker said.
“I have had people talking about how they wish music was more country. I think, to compete, I have to have modern sound. Radio and the industry and Nashville really dictate where sound is going and so you have to play that game or not play at all. There has been some compromise. I think George Strait’s secret was always kind of micro-evolving — not macro-evolving. I think this new record that we just put out kind of lives by that concept. It has got some modern sound to it, but it still sounds like just authentic me. I’m glad that people can dig it.”
Walker is from the “Golden Triangle” of southeast Texas, a music-rich area that spawned artists such as George Jones and Janis Joplin. The Golden Triangle became next-gen starmaker turf for Walker and his peers in the ‘90s.
Walker attended the same grade school and high school as Mark Chesnutt in Beaumont before moving to nearby Vidor in the 10th grade. Walker and Tracy Byrd were two classes apart at Vidor.
“I knew who Tracy was because he was a really good basketball player,” Walker said. “I never knew he was a singer.”
The Billboard charts confirm that all three are singers. In a span of days from Aug. 14 to Oct. 16 in 1993, Chesnutt, Byrd and Walker all logged No. 1 country singles.
Chesnutt and Byrd were the first to land record deals. Walker said his bass player told him lightning never strikes twice in the same place “but I bet you it strikes three times.” Walker’s deal came the following year.
Success was immediate. Five of Walker’s first six singles (“What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make A Living” and “This Woman and This Man”) were No. 1 hits. But Walker never fell into the trap of thinking, hey, this is easy. He saw how hard the promotion people at the record label worked to help him.
“Most people don’t know this,” he said. “They just think a song is good and people like it and it goes to No. 1. That’s just part of it. People have to like it, yes. But you have a team of people fighting for that space on the radio for you and if you ever lose that, that’s when people stop hearing an artist on the radio is when you lose that team. ... It’s not like you lose your talent. You lose your team. And when it happens you quit hearing that artist.”
Walker wants to maximize his talents. He said he has been taking voice lessons for about three years in addition to piano and guitar lessons. He said he doesn’t sound any different, but he can sing longer and has more endurance.
“I just want to get better,” Walker said. “Look at Tom Brady. That’s a freak of nature. This guy, I’ve been around him a few times. I don’t care who your NFL team is. For a guy to have that kind of longevity, it’s great. He never stops trying to make himself better. I kind of look at people like that and that’s the kind of mentality that impresses me.”
Continuing on that topic, Walker said he and George Strait sang at a funeral for a buddy about three years ago.
“We were back in the green room getting ready to go out and it was just him and a guitar and me and a guitar,” Walker said. “We were talking about our voices. I don’t know how we got on the subject of lessons and stuff. but George just talked about how much he practices. I was just blown away. The king practices! That’s great. He wants to be better. George Strait sounds as good or better today than he ever has in his while life. ... I admire the kind of people who want to get better.”
Bagelarium a new restaurant by Andolini’s owners