Claudia Lennear, who made music giants sound taller, returning to Tulsa for Leon Russell birthday bash

Claudia Lennear is a rock star.

Oh, she may suggest she’s not worthy of the label, but vocal ability plus resume plus legacy (know anybody else who inspired the Rolling Stones and David Bowie to write songs about them?) equals rock star.

Lennear will join other music artists for a Sunday, April 3 concert at Will Rogers High School. The show will cap a weekend of Leon Russell 80th birthday activities.

Russell, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who attended Will Rogers, died in 2016. His friends and admirers did not want to let what would have been a milestone birthday pass without a jam session.

Lennear made her bones as a backup singer who helped industry giants sound taller on stages or in recording studios. Among artists listed on her official site: Ike and Tina Turner. Allen Toussaint. The Rolling Stones. Joe Cocker. Russell. George Harrison. Elton John. Stephen Stills. Taj Mahal. Said a bio on the site: “She worked with many of the producers and sidemen musicians who developed the foundation of the late ‘60s and ‘70s pop music scene both in the United States and England.”

Lennear was among vocalists featured in the 2013 documentary “20 Feet from Stardom.“ The Academy Award-winning film spotlighted backup singers who were literally 20 feet from stardom. The film did two things for Lennear: It provided deserved acknowledgement and it got her back into music, though she continues to happily teach French, Spanish and English composition at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

“The dean of my department is so gracious by letting me go off, for example, to come to Tulsa,” Lennear said during a phone interview this week. “And they get upset with me if I say, ‘well, maybe I shouldn’t do it.’ They say ‘You go.’ They are kind of living vicariously (through me). They think it’s excitement and glamor. It is glamorous in a way, but it’s a lot of hard work, too.”

Lennear’s first taste of it all came in the 1960s, when she toured and recorded with Ike and Tina as one of their dynamic “Ikette” backup singers. Ike and Tina opened for the Rolling Stones during a 1969 tour. Lennear and Mick Jagger became “very close friends” and she is cited as the inspiration for “Brown Sugar,” a No. 1 song for the Stones in 1971. She also motivated Bowie to write the 1973 song “Lady Grinning Soul.”

Lennear is asked about being the inspiration for “Brown Sugar” and “Lady Grinning Soul” in every interview, this one included. Her connection to those songs adds to her mystique. She said nobody ever brings up the fact that Russell wrote songs about her, too. For instance: “This Masquerade.” Lennear said there is ongoing debate about whether Russell’s “A Song for You” was about her. Regardless, the songs were hits and she remained friends with the artists involved, so, all good.

Lennear was introduced to Russell by Gram Parsons about a week after she parted ways with Ike and Tina. Lennear said she and Mick were together when Parsons stopped by and invited her to help with some demos at A&M Records.

Meanwhile, the band Russell assembled for Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour was practicing on a sound stage at A&M. Parsons introduced Lennear to Cocker and Russell. The introduction morphed into an audition, with Lennear singing “Let It Be.”

“It was a hit with the Beatles first ... and then Aretha Franklin also cut a version of that,” she said. “I used to mostly listen to soul stations, so that’s how I really heard the song. And of course, I’m just such a fan of Aretha that the song just stayed on my mind and I’m so glad it did because I had an opportunity to sing it that fateful day when I met all those wonderful Tulsa musicians at A&M studio.”

Lennear performed “Let it Be” during the historic and sprawling Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour.

“It was Leon’s vision to make it this huge rhythm section, a huge choir,” she said. “And many of the guys in the band, you know, their girlfriends went along. Some of them had babies, had children. Children went along. Dogs and cats, they went, too.”

Lennear said it was a different experience for her to perform with so many musicians (multiple everything, basically). Initially, she was confused.

“I’m like, well, I can’t figure out who’s going to play what, and when, but after I heard them a few times, I thought, boy, this is really so different and so unusual and so wonderful that I just resigned myself to be a part of it.”

After the tour wrapped, Russell took many members of the band back on the road as part of his Shelter People. She contributed to the 1971 album “Leon Russell and the Shelter People” before he bought Church Studio in Tulsa and, that same year, she joined Russell and other superstars (Harrison, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan) to perform at the historic Concert for Bangladesh.

“We were two peas in the pod in those days,” Lennear said. “We just made friends immediately and we both liked the same music — songs my mother had taught me and gospel songs — so we hit it off musically right away.”

Lennear, asked what she would want people to know about Russell, said she would probably have trouble picking only one thing, so she offered multiple observations instead.

“He was very smart just about life in general,” she said. “He had a certain perception that most people don’t have. He could kind of have you summed up before you turn the corner. He was one of those kind of guys, just very astute and very perceptive.

“He was also so knowledgeable about music — and not just rock and roll, but so many different styles of music. Leon could play with ease. It could be classical music. It could be rock. It could be blues. You name it and he could play it. Personally, I find his talent to be extraordinary.

“And then he was funny. He really had a great sense of humor. And basically he was a good person. He was just a good guy who just really wanted to share the knowledge that he had with other musicians that he grew up with or got along with well and just go out and share that with the world.”

Lennear never lived in Tulsa, but she spent chunks of time here and she remains in contact with many Tulsa musicians. She said she came back six months ago for the first time since the 1970s and she is thrilled to be returning to celebrate what would have been Russell’s 80th birthday. She made a going back to Tulsa one more time reference, per lyrics on Russell’s “Home Sweet Oklahoma.”

Lennear called Tulsa a great place full of wonderful people. But she said the world is not as great a place as it was when Russell was making music.

“I am very partial to his talent,” she said.

